Yeng Guiao ready to coach PBA selection in China exhibition series

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao expressed his readiness to coach the PBA Warriors selection team being suggested by chairman Ricky Vargas that will usher in the 46th season of the league.

Vargas is batting for the PBA to hold a best-of-seven series against a selection squad against China that will jumpstart the 2021 season that has been delayed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Vargas is also eyeing Guiao to head the selection squad of the PBA.

Guiao said he is also looking at the big picture of the exhibition series, particularly the relations between the Philippines and China.

“I will just be ready and waiting,” Guiao said. “Anything I can contribute to educate and create awareness on the issues that confront us on the issue of the West Philippine Sea. Perhaps foster better relations with China.”

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

PLDT-Smart chairman Manny V. Pangilinan has also pushed for the exhibition series as he believes the matches will provide entertainment to the Filipinos during the pandemic.

The PBA has shelved its plans for the opening of the 2021 season after Metro Manila and neighboring provinces were put under ECQ, putting a halt to practices of the ballclubs.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league was previously eyeing to hold the season at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on a closed-circuit setting where teams will travel between home and venue.

But Marcial said the league is already considering another bubble with the rise of cases as of late.