Yeng Guiao, Poy Erram deny falling out at NLEX

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and Poy Erram denied speculations on social media that the two had a falling out which led to the upcoming trade that will send Erram to TNT.

Guiao on Wednesday said he and Erram have a good relationship and there was never any falling out that led to the trade.

“To set the record straight, wala kaming pinag-awayan ni Poy. You can ask him if he’s happy here or if he’s not. But we are happy with him. I think he is happy with us. That’s not the reason for the trade,” said Guiao on Wednesday.

Erram is set to be moved to TNT as part of a three-team deal with Blackwater as the conduit. The PBA Commissioner’s Office has asked for revisions to the trade that included Anthony Semerad, Ed Daquioag, and Marion Magat.

With the deal still not finalized, Erram continues to attend NLEX practices as well as tune-up games. He was present in the Road Warriors’ win over Alaska in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney but Erram didn’t play.

Erram also said there was no fight between him and Guiao.

“Hindi totoo ‘yun. Okay kami ni coach Yeng. Nag-kwentuhan pa nga kami kaninang umaga. Masaya kaming dalawa. Wala kaming alitan. Never kami magkakaroon ng alitan,” said Erram.

Erram said he is happy with his NLEX teammates as the Road Warriors have been working hard in the lead-up to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, knowing that the team have a chance to win the conference crown.

“Normal lang kami sa practice. Nagpapatayan kami sa practice kasi alam namin na may chance kami this year,” said Erram.