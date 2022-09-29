Yeng Guiao savors rare win against an 'All-Star team' like Ginebra

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao is glad his team was able to pull off a victory against Barangay Ginebra, but he knew all too well that the lopsided defeat was not a reflection of the Gin Kings’ caliber for the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup.

Guiao felt Rain or Shine may have caught Ginebra on a bad night after it won, 93-71, thanks to a 17-of-43 clip on three-pointers the Elasto Painters side.

The Gin Kings only made 28 of their 83 shots from the field, six of those coming from threes but only converting 18 percent of their shots from downtown.

“One of their rare bad nights. Maybe we played well but maybe they also played badly,” said Guiao.

Guiao said one look at the composition of Ginebra, which even added firepower when it acquired athletic wingman Jamie Malonzo and shooter Von Pessumal in two separate deals, to know that he was right.

The Rain or Shine coach said Malonzo even had a solid game in the defeat as he had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while also shooting 6-of-11 from the field.

“Ginebra is an All-Star team especially now with the addition of Jamie Malonzo. And he played well tonight. They are going to be scary in the future and that future is like one week from now,” said Guiao.

That future could come on Sunday as Barangay Ginebra looks to bounce back in its contest against Meralco on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Rain or Shine will also have a game on Sunday against Terrafirma where the Elasto Painters also hope to win.

“We will try to enjoy this game until Sunday. It’s rare that you beat Ginebra in such a manner, leading by 20-plus points,” said Guiao.

