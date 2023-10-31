Should PBA salary cap be scrapped? Guiao's response makes the most sense

BACK in 2014, in the middle of a tug-of-war for then Rain or Shine star Paul Lee, one classic line from the outspoken Yeng Guiao unwittingly cast the spotlight on the PBA salary cap and the wanton violations of the rule by its teams.

"May pagkakaiba ba maximum (salary cap) namin sa maximum ng ibang teams?" Guiao told SPIN.ph's Snow Badua back then.

Almost a decade later, Guiao remains a lone voice in the wilderness as the pro league continues to suffer from a lack of parity - no team outside the SMC and MVP organizations has won a PBA title over the last 16 conferences - while violations of the salary cap became the worst-kept secret in the league.

Amid growing calls to scrap the salary cap altogether to enable PBA teams to offer more competitive packages to marquee names that end up in leagues overseas, and since the rule is rarely followed anyway, we circled back to Guiao to see if his feelings on the matter have changed.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

His answer made the most sense.

The veteran Rain or Shine coach said it doesn't matter what salary cap policy the league plans to adopt. The important thing is that any rule enforced should be followed to the letter by every single PBA team, with no exception.

"Ang opinyon ko dyan, anything na napagkasunduan ng lahat at susundan ng lahat [ang kailangan ng liga]," said Guiao during a cameo appearance in the SPIN POV (Point of View) podcast.

"Yun lang ako. Pwedeng i-scrap [ang salary cap], pwedeng hindi. Pwedeng taasan, pwedeng babaan. Pero kailangan sundan ng lahat kasi 'yon ang usapan."

