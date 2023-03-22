Guiao on 5-year RoS contract extension: ‘Kung suswertihin ka nga naman’

YENG Guiao feels he’s the luckiest coach around.

Despite Rain or Shine getting eliminated in the PBA Governors Cup, team management decided to sign the veteran coach to a contract extension that will last until 2028.

Guiao still has two years left in the original deal he had with the Elasto Painters since returning to the franchise last September.

“Ito lang yung team na na-eliminate ka pero nire-reward ka nila ng extension,” said Guiao on Wednesday. “Kung suswertihin ka nga naman.”

“Pero kidding aside, of course nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. And from the beginning naman ng paglipat ko rito, alam nila that this is going to be a process. And we’ve been through in this process before in 2010 nung unang pasok ko rito. May mga similarities din.”

The contract extension also comes in the wake of rumors that Converge, a team whose ownership is deeply rooted in Guiao's home province of Pampanga, is interested in hiring him as coach.

The two big bosses of Rain or Shine in Raymund Yu and Terry Que were on hand when Guiao signed the extension deal, along with team governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon, and alternate governor Edison Obiena.

“Yes, that’s how huge our trust with coach Yeng is,” said Yu after the contract signing.