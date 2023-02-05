Guiao weighing import Qualls future due to 'lack of chemistry'

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the team is already weighing whether to stick with Michael Qualls or find an import replacement following the team’s 0-4 win-loss start to the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Speaking after Rain or Shine fell to Barangay Ginebra, 116-108, on Sunday, Guiao said the problem with Qualls is not skills - or the lack of it - but the absence of chemistry between the import and the team.

“As good and as athletic and as aggressive as Michael is, I think we are having chemistry problems with our import," he said. "We have a one-week break. We will determine if it will still be beneficial for us to keep him or to look for another import.”

Qualls actually had a good showing on Sunday where he had 23 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the loss to Ginebra. He, however, shot 7-of-21 from the field, and missed all his five threes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Guiao made it clear that Qualls is a good player, but said Rain or Shine still expects more from its import.

“No problem with his intensity and his effort and his athletic ability. But sometimes, it is how you gel with your team. It’s the chemistry, making people around you better. A player who comes in the team and make the team better, I think that’s where the value is.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"You may produce the numbers in scoring, produce ‘yung highlights but the more important thing is if you are able to make the people around you better. ’Yun ang tinitignan namin.”

Rain or Shine will have a lot of time to think about the import situation as the Elasto Painters won't play until Sunday against Blackwater.

“We do not have any decision but we have to come to that decision soon,” said Guiao.

“Hindi pa namin tinake up ‘yan ngayon. We have to decide tomorrow or Tuesday because we have to bring the import at the latest Wednesday or Thursday para may tatlong araw pa makapag-ensayo bago ng game."