Guiao already likes what he sees from Mac Belo in first few practices

ANTIPOLO – Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao has an optimistic outlook about his team after seeing Mac Belo practice for a couple of days with the Elasto Painters.

Guiao on Friday said Belo looked like he hardly lost a step based on the two practices the former UAAP finals MVP attended since signing a one-year deal with the ballclub.

From what he saw in practice, Guiao believes Belo is a perfect fit for the ballclub.

“‘Yung skills niya, nandoon pa,” said Guiao. “‘Yung instincts niya, ‘yung decision making niya, I feel na malaki ang maitutulong niya sa team.”

“‘Yung skills na kailangan namin, ‘yung three-point shooting niya, he can post up also, he can work with his back to the basket. He is a good facilitator. He can defend. Konting conditioning lang,” said Guiao.

Belo was acquired by Rain or Shine in exchange for Norbert Torres last month, and signed a one-year contract with the ballclub.

Guiao said the only thing left for Belo to do is to bulk up a bit after losing some weight during his break.

“Medyo payat siya. We already talked about bulking him up a little bit. Maybe by October na,” said Guiao.

Guiao said that he was told that Belo tried to lose weight in order to address a problematic back that had been hit by injuries in the past.

“Ang sinasabi niya kaya siya nagpapayat kasi ayaw niyang i-overload ‘yung likod niya. Eto pa ‘yung injured pa siya. He tried to lessen his weight,” said Guiao.

“Pero ang tingin ko ngayon, puwede na siguro magdagdag. Maybe six to seven pounds of muscle but not fat. At least, mas efficient ‘yung katawan niya kung muscle ang idadagdag niya na timbang,” said Guiao.

Belo missed Friday’s match but Guiao is already looking to give the new Rain or Shine player some court time in their next game in the PBA on Tour.

“Mac Belo practiced twice already but we felt that he wasn’t ready to play today. But we will probably use him in limited minutes on Wednesday sa game namin against San Miguel,” said Guiao.