Guiao hopes long break can help import Pearson settle down at RoS

YENG Guiao hopes the more than a week break Rain or Shine has will help import Ryan Pearson finally settle down.

In his second game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Pearson flashed the form that convinced the team consider him as a late replacement for Steve Taylor Jr.

The import had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds in a heartbreaking 102-101 loss to Converge in a game that Rain or Shine controlled all the way until the final 15 seconds.

Pearson scored the final basket for the team on a baseline jumper that stretched its lead to 101-98 with 51 seconds left before the FiberXers scored back-to-back baskets behind import Quincy Miller and big man Justin Arana to snatch the win away from the Elasto Painters.

Heartbreaking as the loss may be, Guiao is nonetheless satisfied with what Pearson brought to the table following a forgettable debut against guest team Bay Area Dragons.

“Nagkakaroon na ng korte yung laro ng import naming,” said Guiao. “Nagkaroon na ng legs, nakukuha niya na yung timing niya.

“So malaking difference yun from his first game.”

Pearson arrived in the country less than 48 hours before making his first appearance with Rain or Shine.

The end result was a nine-point, two-rebound job in 28 minutes of play of a 120-87 blowout loss by the Elasto Painters at the hands of the Dragons.

But following a brief rest and slowly getting acclimatized to the new time zone, Pearson was able to show a glimpse of his potential, albiet in a losing cause.

Rain or Shine won’t be playing again until Nov. 25 against Blackwater, giving Pearson enough time to get used to his new surroundings.

“Hoping na habang tumatagal, I think we have 12 days before our next game, maaring mas umayos pa yung kundisyon niya at magamayan niya yung mga kasama niya,” said the Rain or Shine coach.