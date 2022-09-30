Guiao on PBA friendships: 'The game's not the place to socialize'

RAIN or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the win over Barangay Ginebra was the perfect tonic after the loss to his former team NLEX in his first game back in charge of the Elasto Painters in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Elasto Painters improved to 1-1 after a 93-71 romp over the Gin Kings on Wednesday. Guiao’s debut didn’t exactly turn out the way he wanted it to last week as they dropped a 96-90 decision to NLEX, the team he coached for six years.

“Sayang lang hindi ko tinalo ‘yung NLEX,” said Guiao. “Para kasing sarili ko kalaban ko roon eh… This [Ginebra win] is one way to maybe give myself a consolation from that loss.”

Shortly before tip-off of his first game back with Rain or Shine at the Philsports Arena, Guiao was approached by several NLEX players and coaches on the Elasto Painters bench - proof of the bond they shared over the years.

“Of course, it’s a show of our bond together,” said Guiao on the NLEX’s gesture.

“All of them came to greet me and wished me bad luck so that they can win. I guess that’s the reason why they came over,” said Guiao in jest.

“We really have a strong bond in that team, with the coaching staff, with the players, with management. I still feel for them. I want them to be successful, but at the same time, I want to beat them,” Guiao said.

Yeng Guiao on friendships among players, coaches in PBA

As soon as the game began, Guiao set those relationships behind and was all business. It was the same message that he sent before the Barangay Ginebra game.

“When you play against another team and it’s not your team anymore, you forget about your relationships with them. I was telling them before the game, if you are friends with somebody from the other team, the game is not the place to socialize.

"It’s not the place to be chummy, chummy with each other. But after the game, you can go to dinner with each other, that’s not my business anymore,” said Guiao.

Guiao said the adjustment phase has been seamless being familiar with Rain or Shine – from top to bottom.

“I haven’t fully adjusted yet. You coach a team for six years, you are not going to be able to wean yourself away from that for some time. But since I’ve been here before in Rain or Shine, that makes it easier for me.

"I’m very close to the owners, management, the fans who are cheering for us. They are the same fans six years ago. That’s an easy adjustment. The young guys who are new to the team, they just welcomed me with open arms,” said Guiao.

