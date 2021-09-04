Guiao not looking far ahead: 'You are as good as your last swab test'

THE excellent play of NLEX during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble has led to a rise to fourth place in the team standings, but head coach Yeng Guiao admitted he is unaware of their present situation in the tournament given the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

For Guiao, he is just happy that everyone is healthy and virus-free, so far, and can play basketball.

“To be honest, I don’t even know what place we are in,” said Guiao. “Hindi ko na tinitignan ‘yung standings. We are doing it on a day-to-day basis, game-to-game basis. Kasi ang hirap.”

Regardless, NLEX is in a good position so far with a 4-2 record, just within striking distance of TNT (5-0), Magnolia (5-2), and Meralco (4-2).

“Hindi na namin iniintidi ‘yung fourth place kami. We are just happy we are able to play and we are just happy that every time we test, negative lahat, there is a big sigh of relief for everyone,” said Guiao.

Guiao said much of the focus outside the court is managing the coronavirus situation, as it will play a role to their overall performance in the conference.

“As I said, you are only as good as your last swab test. Kapag sumabit ka sa swab test, ang hirap magbalik na mawawala ka sa rhythm, ‘yung practice mo, maiistorbo, ‘yung players mo magka-quarantine, ‘yung games mo, marereset. We are just looking to manage our virus situation the best way we can and compete at the same time,” said Guiao.

So far, NorthPort has not played a game in the restart, while the match between Alaska and San Miguel on Saturday was postponed as part of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Yeng Guiao on two enemies

“At this point, it’s very important for the teams to manage the health protocol situation. Dalawa kalaban mo dito, ‘yung virus at ‘yung competition. Kapag tinalo ka ng virus, wala kang competition. Bakasyon ka. As a coach, there is an added responsibility to just keep your guys safe as much as possible so you can compete. Karagdagang pressure ‘yun at responsibility sa lahat ng teams,” said Guiao.

