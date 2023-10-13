Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Guiao ejected early from ROS tuneup win vs Phoenix for cursing at ref

    Fiery coach picks up back-to-back technical fouls in first quarter
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Yeng Guiao complaining referee
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    IT seems Yeng Guiao is already warming up for PBA Season 48.

    The Rain or Shine coach was ejected late in the first quarter of the team's tune up match against Phoenix for shouting invectives at a game official.

    Yeng Guiao ejected from ROS vs Phoenix tuneup

    The incident happened with 1:46 to go in the opening period of the 2023 Converge Pocket Tournament at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

    The veteran coach shouted and cursed right on the ear of referee Jerry Narandan to earn back-to-back technical fouls.

    Guiao was complaining about a supposed non-call.

      The Fuel Masters led, 34-21, after the quarter.

      But the Elasto Painters got their act together with Guiao not around and went on to win the game, 109-105.

      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

