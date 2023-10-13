Guiao ejected early from ROS tuneup win vs Phoenix for cursing at ref

IT seems Yeng Guiao is already warming up for PBA Season 48.

The Rain or Shine coach was ejected late in the first quarter of the team's tune up match against Phoenix for shouting invectives at a game official.

Yeng Guiao ejected from ROS vs Phoenix tuneup

The incident happened with 1:46 to go in the opening period of the 2023 Converge Pocket Tournament at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

The veteran coach shouted and cursed right on the ear of referee Jerry Narandan to earn back-to-back technical fouls.

Guiao was complaining about a supposed non-call.

The Fuel Masters led, 34-21, after the quarter.

But the Elasto Painters got their act together with Guiao not around and went on to win the game, 109-105.

