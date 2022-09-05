Yeng Guiao back as head coach of Rain or Shine

YENG Guiao makes a homecoming at Rain or Shine.

The franchise announced on its social media platforns that the veteran mentor will handle the coaching reins of the team he steered to two PBA championships.

The hiring came just a few days after Guiao parted ways with NLEX and ended a six-year partnership.

RoS co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed Guiao's signing to Spin.ph.

