    Yeng Guiao back as head coach of Rain or Shine

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Just days after parting ways with NLEX, Yeng Guiao reunites with Rain or Shine.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    YENG Guiao makes a homecoming at Rain or Shine.

    The franchise announced on its social media platforns that the veteran mentor will handle the coaching reins of the team he steered to two PBA championships.

    See Rain or Shine's 2012 champion team takes trip down memory lane

    The hiring came just a few days after Guiao parted ways with NLEX and ended a six-year partnership.

    RoS co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed Guiao's signing to Spin.ph.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

