Guiao looking forward to 'some control over officiating' with challenge system

TWO PBA coaches were elated with the league’s plan to introduce a challenge system for next season, even though it should have been long overdue.

Yeng Guiao of Rain or Shine and Chot Reyes of TNT are looking forward to the plan to become a reality that a video challenge rule be installed starting the 2023-24 season of the PBA.

Guiao, Chot on PBA challenge system

“Actually, gusto namin ‘yun as coaches,” said Guiao. “Inaabangan talaga namin ‘yung challenge system. Naunahan pa tayo ng UAAP. Delayed na tayo. But the good news is, at least, magkakaroon na tayo,” said Guiao.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial revealed during the Power and Play program on Saturday that the league is planning to finally introduce the challenge system, which will be discussed first by the competition committee.

And with the committee composed of a couple of head coaches in the league, the challenge system and its mechanics are expected to be approved following some controversial calls that occurred in the past.

The most recent controversy involving a referee’s call involved Reyes. The TNT head coach was fined P50,000 after a fuming Reyes approached the technical committee due to a contentious foul called on Calvin Oftana that led to Paul Lee sinking two free throws that ultimately gave the win to Magnolia.

In the interview, Marcial acknowledged that Reyes was one of the coaches that pushed for the challenge system to be introduced.

“I think one of the positives of that last incident is that with our discussion with Comm. Willie, we really had a serious discussion about it,” said Reyes.

“I think it’s about time that we put that in. Lahat na nang liga, buong mundo, meron na. Tayo na lang ang wala. It’s about time,” Reyes said.

Guiao said he looks forward to the challenge system as the coaches will have a say on the officiating, even though it will be only on specific plays.

“That actually gives the coaches some control over officiating, which I think is healthy for the league. Aabangan namin ‘yun,” said Guiao.

Guiao said that, as in the other leagues, the challenge system won’t affect the pace of the game in the PBA. In the NBA, a team will lose a timeout if a call that was contested is unsuccessful.

“’Yung challenge naman, kapag mali ka naman, may consequence sayo. Hindi mo naman aabusuhin ‘yun eh,” said Guiao.

With the looming approval of the league, Guiao urged the PBA to still come up with tweaks on the challenge system.

“’Yung NBA at ‘yung ibang liga, isang challenge lang. Puwede nga natin gawing dalawa. Isa sa first half, isa sa second half. Kung mag-iinnovate ka rin lang, i-todo mo na ‘yung innovation mo,” said Guiao.

“I think it’s a little bit delayed but it’s a welcome development,” he added.

