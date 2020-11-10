James Yap apologizes to Magsanoc as he moves up career three-points list

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – James Yap was apologetic to PBA great Ronnie Magsanoc on the night he achieved yet another milestone in his pro career.

“Coach Ron pasensiya na,” was the message of the 38-year-old Yap to the now deputy coach of the Meralco Bolts. “Si coach Ronnie pala yung nalagpasan ko.”

The two-time MVP said he wasn't aware that he was about to catch Magsanoc at No. 3 n the league’s list of all-time three-pointers made.

Yap shared scoring honors with Javee Mocon in Rain or Shine’s 80-74 win over TnT Tropang Giga that enabled the Elastopainters clinch a playoffs berth in the Philippine Cup.

But Yap highlighted his scoring night by hitting four from three-point range to formally catch up with Magsanoc at 1, 171 triples in their PBA careers.

The Rain or Shine veteran wingman is expected to dislodge Magsanoc soon.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Legendary gunner Allan Caidic is at No. 2 in the all-time list with 1,242, while another retired player and former MVP Jimmy Alapag is entrenched at No. 1 with 1,250.

Yap achieved the feat after missing out on the Elasto Painters’ 82-71 win over Blackwater owing to a hamstring injury and struggling with his outside shooting this conference.

“Actually, masama nga ang shooting ko the past games namin,” said the former University of the East King Warrior, who only shot 4-of-26 from downtown in the eight games he played prior to achieving the record.

The native of Escalante, Negros Occidental though hit 4-of-7 from three-point range against TnT to help his team advance to the next round.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yap said he didn’t expect more personal milestones to come at this late in his PBA career.

“Hindi ko naman iniisip na darating yung ganung milestone sa career ko,” he said. “Lahat naman ng na-achieve ko, hindi ko iniisip. Kumbaga kusa na lang silang dumarating.”

Continue reading below ↓

He thanked God, his fans, and all the teams and teammates he played with, for the career longevity he’s been enjoying.

“Isang award na medyo mahirap makuha dahil sa kailangan medyo mahaba yung playing years mo,” said the 17-year pro.