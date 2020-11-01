Wright, Standhardinger, and Co. among PBA stats leaders after two weeks

MATTHEW Wright is leading the league in scoring through the second week of the PBA Philippine Cup inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

The Phoenix Super LPG star is averaging 25.71 points through seven games while amassing 180 points for the Fuel Masters so far this conference.

CJ Perez of Terrafirma is in second place with 25.2, followed by the TNT duo of RR Pogoy and Bobby Ray Parks, who have an average of 22.83 and 21.4 points respectively. Kiefer Ravena of NLEX is in fifth with 19.86, while Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort is in sixth with 18.8.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Mo Tautuaa of San Miguel, with June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo out due to injuries, is currently in seventh place in scoring with 18.33, with Jayson Castro of TNT in eighth with 18.2. Stanley Pringle of Barangay Ginebra and Paul Lee of Magnolia round out the top 10 with averages of 18.17 and 18 respectively.

In total rebounding, Standhardinger is topping the list with 11.4, with a rejuvenated Arwind Santos of San Miguel in second with 10.67. Jason Perkins is in third with an average of 10, followed by Sean Anthony of NorthPort with a clip of 9.75, as Troy Rosario of TNT placing fifth with 9.33.

Santos, meanwhile, is heading the list in the defensive rebounding category with 9.67, and Perkins leading in the offensive rebounding statistic with 3.71.

Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra and Castro, meanwhile, share the top spot in assists with six per game, with Anthony in third with 5.75, and Wright in fourth with 5.29. Chris Newsome of Meralco is in fifth with five per game.

Tautuaa is in first place in field goal shooting with 59.72 percent. Castro is ahead in the two-point field goals with 72.73 percent, Prince Caperal of Barangay Ginebra ahead in three-point field goals with 58.33 percent, and Ravena leading in free throw percentage with 89.8 percent.

PHOTO: PBA Images

On the defensive side, Chris Ross of San Miguel is leading in steals with 2.83, with Perez in second (2.8), Mark Barroca of Magnolia in third (2.17), and Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine and Pogoy in a share of fourth (2.0).

Justin Chua of Phoenix Super LPG is ahead in blocks with 1.57, with teammate Dave Marcelo in second with 1.43. Norwood, Javee Mocon, and Joseph Gabayni of Terrafirma (1.2) round out the top five.

