Wright puts off coming bachelor party for latest Gilas call-up

THE bachelor party can wait for Matthew Wright.

With a return call-up for Gilas Pilipinas duty, the Phoenix top gunner will have to set aside going back home and postpone his stag party to a later date.

Matthew Wright on Gilas call-up

Wright was one of 16 players named by Gilas coach Chot Reyes as part of the national team set to travel to Hanoi and defend the men’s basketball gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

“I might be going home after this conference (Governors Cup), supposed to have a bachelor’s party. But that might be on hold because of these games,” said the 31-year-old Fil-Canadian wingman.

“That’s the kind of sacrifices I’m willing to take to don the Philippine jersey.”

Wright was part of the national team, coached by Tim Cone, which retained the basketball title during the 2019 staging of the SEA Games in Manila.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But this latest tour of duty reunites him with Gilas mentor Chot Reyes, who Wright acknowledged was the one who gave him the opportunity to play for the national squad starting in the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge.

“He’s the one who brought me in. As a rookie, he gave me a lot of confidence, started me right away at the 2 with no experience whatsoever over a lot of very good players,” said the 31-year-old product of St. Bonaventure.

“So I owe a lot to coach Chot and I know he believes in me, so I’m glad we’re reunited.”

Besides, it gives Wright the thrill of donning the national colors, adding how it gives him a sense of pride hearing the national anthem being played.

“I love hearing the national anthem. We lined up and you hear the national anthem plays. I get goosebumps right now just thinking about it,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Of course, losing is definitely not an option for Wright and the Gilas team in Hanoi come May 12 to 23.

“Nothing less than the gold,” he vowed.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.