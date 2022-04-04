Matthew Wright, Phoenix hold initial talks on contract renewal

CONTRACT talks have begun between Phoenix and star player Matthew Wright with hopes of having the Fil-Canadian gunner back for Season 47 of the PBA.

Team manager Paolo Bugia disclosed that Wright already sat down with top management of the Fuel Masters prior to leaving for Canada for a well-deserved vacation.

“We have had initial talks already together with Matt,” he said.

“He is currently on vacation with his family in Canada, but our communication lines are open and we will continue to update each other.”

Bugia didn’t mention the status of the team’s first meeting with the 31-year-old Wright, who has played his entire PBA career with Phoenix since being picked by the franchise during the 2016 special draft.

Matthew Wright said he would consider playing overseas.

Wright said his contract with the team is ‘expiring soon,’ and that he’s willing to consider anything that will be offered in front of him – be it in the PBA or anywhere else.

“I’m open to any options right now, whether it’s overseas or whether it’s here in the Philippines,” said Wright after the Fuel Masters’ season came to an end two weeks ago following their ouster in the Governors’ Cup playoffs.

“I would love to stay in the Philippines. My family is here, my son was born in St. Luke’s, I got a farm here in Quezon Province. My whole life is here.”

Phoenix certainly can’t afford to lose Wright especially after the exit of key players such as Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel, Chris Banchero, and Justin Chua.

Having Wright back means keeping the Phoenix core still solid along with Jason Perkins and Sean Anthony once he gets healthy, together with the veteran presence of RJ Jazul, RR Garcia, Jansen Rios, and Jake Pascual, and the youth provided by Sean Manganti, Nick Demusis, Aljun Melecio, Larry Muyang, and newly-acquired big man Kris Porter.

Continue reading below ↓

