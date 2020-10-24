Wright honors son's first birthday with Phoenix comeback vs Magnolia

CLARK FREEPORT – Far away and playing in a bubble, Matthew Wright missed the very first birthday of his son.

As a way of honoring him, the proud father willed the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters to victory, steering them to one of the most dramatic come-from-behind wins in the history of the franchise.

Wright came through with another remarkable game, pouring 23 big points Friday night as he led a Phoenix rally from 17 points down to stun Magnolia, 91-84, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym (powered by Smart 5G).

All along Wright had his family on his mind, especially son Roman, who just turned a year old the other day.

Wright was not around for one of the most memorable moments in his son’s life, but made up for it by leading his team to the huge win.

“I was really sad waking up today (Friday). The first birthday is always very special. And I hate to say that I cried just thinking about it,” said the 29-year-old gunner.

“The only way I can make this better was to dedicate my performance for him. I’m sure he was watching, I don’t know if he understood what I was saying.”

Here's the full interview:

Truly, the young Wright could be very proud of his father, who had nine points in a searing fourth quarter comeback by Phoenix, which at one point in the game stared at a 45-62 deficit.

Wright shot 10-of-20 from the field, had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and was the leader on the floor when the Fuel Masters uncorked a murderous 24-4 run going home to steal the win away from a stunned Magnolia side.

The win snapped the Fuel Masters’ two-game slide and raised their record to 3-2 almost halfway into the bubble tournament.

After starting the day on a sad note, Wright ended it with a smile on his face.

Now he’s just asking for his son’s understanding.

“When he gets older, hopefully he’ll look back and he’ll forgive me for not being in the pictures on his first birthday,” said Wright.

Wright said he’s going to call his family back in the U.S., say hi, and give his son a birthday kiss virtually.

“That’s just how much I can do. This is the situation. I’m just glad we had the technology,” said Wright.

And the Phoenix wingman could only commiserate with people in the same situation. like teammate JC Intal, whose two daughters are celebrating their birthdays one after the other, and of course, the millions of Filipino Overseas Workers (OFWs).

“Imagine OFWs 20 years ago, they had nothing and they have to write letters,” said Wright, mentioning how he got inspired by them when he watched an episode of the late Anthony Bourdain’s travel and food show, Parts Unknown, which tackled about OFWs when he visited Manila a few years ago.

“But everybody is going through it. I’m sure everybody has a child, a mom, sibling or wife who has a birthday that they’re going to miss, so I can’t feel too sorry for myself,” he added. “Everybody’s going through it, so you just got to suck it up.”

