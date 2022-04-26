Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Apr 26
    PBA

    Wright fielding overseas offers as Phoenix talks hit stalemate

    by homer d. sayson
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CHICAGO - Kon'nichiwa, Matthew Wright.

    If the Phoenix Super LPG continue to drag their feet on the negotiation talks, the team might lose another star.

    Again.

    "Negotiations haven't changed," Wright told SPIN.ph.

    While the dazzling guard remains upbeat, there was a hint of some frustration that no deal had been struck up until this time.

    "Phoenix has yet to reply to my counter-offer."

    Which is why the Fil-Canadian top gun is beginning to explore the myriad of opportunities that await him overseas.

    Japan first and foremost.

    "Japan is really becoming a possibility as we have been looking at potential cities to live in," said the Phoenix star and Gilas Pilipinas regular.

    "My family is starting to accept we might make a move," added Wright, who is still in Canada awaiting negative COVID test results so he can fly back to the Philippines to join Gilas Pilipinas in the buildup for the SEA Games.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

