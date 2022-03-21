COLUMN: With a great escape, Cone again reminds us why he's PBA GOAT

CHICAGO - This is how bad my weekend went.

Joe Devance, a 40-year old who is not even in the active Ginebra roster, was mocking me on Twitter.

"Hahaha. Click bait. Let's see what he says about the next series," the 11-time PBA champion with a robust 131.7 thousand following, said in a tweet that was unleashed with three shushing emojis for effect.

The gentle giant and doting dad of four were among the hundreds of Ginebra faithful who took exception to my tweet belittling their beloved import Justin Brownlee while predicting that the Gin Kings, facing a twice-to-win disadvantage, will be sent home by TNT in the quarterfinals.

I wish I could unsend that tweet.

I've never been disproved this badly in a long while.

So, here I am, laboring to remove the foot in my mouth.

Brownlee tormented the Tropang Giga for 67 points and 30 rebounds in their back-to-back wins.

Contrary to my assertions, his 32-year old knees are just fine, undiminished by neither time nor wear and tear, while his shoulders seem to have enough strength to carry Ginebra to another title.

THIS SCOTTIE ISN'T A PIPPEN BUT SMC'S THOMPSON IS MVP GOOD.

"Iskati" was a joy to watch, sizzling with 40 points, 25 rebounds and 17 assists in two games while hitting 14 of 27 field goals including 4-of-8 from 3 .

The slippery smooth 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard outperformed the two different imports that TNT called to duty, Aaron Fuller and Leon Gilmore III, who only had a combined 36 points, 23 rebounds and 8 assists between them.

L.A. Tenorio, the object of my constant doubts, rolled out a vintage effort of 22 points and six dimes in that 115-95 Game 2 clincher. He also sneaked in 6 rebounds, and with zero turnovers, was infallible as a court general.

C-Stan and Japeth Aguilar, a supposedly odd and mismatched couple, played well enough to fluster TNT, dominating the middle and allowing a lot of room for Thompson and Brownlee to dance and shine.

And then there was coach Tim Cone.

I thought he was done. He was just bored.

With Ginebra's back against the wall, he willed his guys to fight, lit the fire under their hungry bellies with that Never Say Die yelp, and scribbling all the right plays on the clipboard.

As TNT's Chot Reyes went for the kill, Cone plotted a great escape, his darting blue eyes shimmering over the prospect of another championship parade.

EMERGING UNSCATHED FROM A PAIR OF MUST-WIN GAMES, CONE EARNED EVERY CENTAVO OF HIS REPORTED P1 MILLION A MONTH SALARY.

Clearly, I also underestimated the passion of Ginebra's fans, several of whom I had to block on Twitter for their lack of civility and crimes against grammar.

Obviously, my predictions were wrong. No apologies needed, though. I've been right so many other times. Sadly, we live in a world where only the mistakes get the spotlight.

My other lament is that some fans on Twitter, especially those who lurk behind fake accounts, feel the need to use foul language to express their dissent.

I guess you can gloat when you win the battle,

But, can't we also agree to disagree, agreeably?

Sports is supposed to be fun. Don't make it toxic.

