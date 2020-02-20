With Slaughter a big question mark, Ginebra signs Caperal to new deal

WITH no resolution to Greg Slaughter's situation in sight, Barangay Ginebra didn't lose time signing up Prince Caperal to a new deal.

The 6-foot-7 back-up big man and team management agreed on a new one-year contract extension that was formally signed on Tuesday.

The value of the 26-year-old big man from Arellano University has risen especially with the recent decision of the 7-foot Slaughter to take a break from basketball.

Caperal, who coach Tim Cone describes as having a 'high basketball IQ' for a big man, comes off as a third stringer in the Kings' frontcourt rotation behind Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar.

But with Slaughter seeking a break in the PBA 45th season, Caperal's towering presence should come in handy backing up Aguilar and veteran Joe Devance in the middle.

The Kings has also signed rookie big man Arvin Tolentino to a one-year contract as insurance especially with the Kings bidding to go all-out in the season-opening Philippine Cup which kicks off on March 8 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.