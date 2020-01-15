With or without awards, Brownlee among best imports ever, says Cone

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone side he doesn’t mind Justin Brownlee losing the Best Import award again to Allen Durham of Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Brownlee is all about winning championships, not individual awards, according to Cone.

“He really cares about winning for the team, not for himself. He is really special that way,” Cone said.

On the night he lost the Best Import award to Durham, Brownlee lit it up the Kings, scoring 15 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead his team to a 94-72 win over Meralco in the most lopsided game of the finals.

The Gin Kings are now up, 3-1, and can wrap up the finals series on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena, thanks to a command performance by their resident import who also had eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and four blocks.

Cone believes Brownlee’s outstanding Game Four had very little to do with him losing the Best Import award.

“I think maybe subconsciously, it was. I wouldn’t say that he would say that’s the case. He wouldn’t come out here and say I’m upset that I lost the Best Import award and that’s why I played hard,” said Cone.

“Because Justin isn’t really about awards. He is about championships. That’s why we love him so much,” said Cone.

Cone said with or without awards, Brownlee will still end up as one of the best imports in PBA history.

“Justine is Justine. Even though he didn’t won the Best Import award, he is still going to go down as one of the best imports, at least in Ginebra history, and maybe PBA history,” said Cone.