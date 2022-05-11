With hard work, Shaun Ildefonso hopes to follow dad's footsteps

SHAUN Ildefonso knows that no matter how hard he tries, he will never escape the shadow of his father Danny Ildefonso.

"Buong stay ko sa NU, kasama ko siya. Hanggang bahay, kasama ko siya," he said. "Mahal ko tatay ko eh. He's a part of me and I won't be here without him."

And as the younger Ildefonso attempts to make the leap to the pro leagues, the 6-foot-2 forward is willing to embrace whatever fate hands him, including a continued partnership with his father if the opportunity presents itself.

"I have nothing to lose kung kasama ko siya," he said when asked of the likelihood of being drafted by Converge where Lakay Danny I serves as an assistant coach to Jeff Cariaso. "Pero wala na siyang control doon. At the end of the day, he's my father, I'm his son and that's what's important."

Continue reading below ↓

Ildefonso, 24, is attempting to be the latest second-generation player to make it to the big leagues as he joins the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft - 24 years since Danny I was taken first in the 1998 proceedings.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But Shaun understands his status, far from the pole position that Lakay was taken.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yet he's just enjoying the ride, hopeful to live up to the expectations of his tatay, who reminded him that he's likely the strongest in the field, and continue to make the Ildefonso clan proud.

"Second ako na Ildefonso [na papasok sa PBA]. Syempre I'm proud and excited to embark on this new journey," said Shaun, who is looking to bank on his averages of 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16 minutes of play in his final year for the Bulldogs.

"Nakakatuwa lang kasi when we were kids, naglalaro pa sila sa ULTRA in his prime. He's also part of the overwhelming feeling I'm getting. I believe in God's plan and I'll make sure na yung work ethic ko, passion, and hardwork will be the same or more pa. Hopefully everything will go at the right place."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.