With Gilas veterans, Ginebra, Magnolia ready for 'crazy week'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Does playing morning matches or back-to-back games an advantage to Gilas Pilipinas members who are used to competing under such set-up?

Two PBA coaches think so.

While Magnolia doesn’t get to play a game as early as 10:00 a.m. in the Philippine Cup bubble, coach Chito Victolero said at least two of his players are adept to such schedule owing to their previous stint with the national team in international competitions.

“Yung mga may experience sa international like sila Paul (Lee), sila Mark (Barroca), siguro sanay sila because sa international mga back-to-back games talaga. Ang pahinga mo lang is matulog ng kaunti,” he said.

“Of course, hindi sanay yung mga (ibang) players sa ganyan.”

Tim Cone agrees with Victolero’s observation, adding that college players are also used to doing the routine before.

“Guys who are in the national team are in this kind of program before,” said the champion coach, who previously had stints as national mentor during the 1998 Centennial Team and just last year in the 30th Southeast Asian Games when he steered Gilas Pilipinas to the basketball gold.

“Colleges sometimes do that with the Fr. Martin tournament where they play every day,” he added. “It’s not that unlikely for the players. It’s just at the end of the day, it’s the pro, especially in the PBA.”

Barangay Ginebra also doesn’t have a scheduled morning game, but like Magnolia, also has two back-to-back games in its sleeves.

The Kings play consecutive games against Alaska and NorthPort (Nov. 3 and 4), and then San Miguel and Terrafirma (Nov. 8 and 9).

The Hotshots meanwhile play TnT Tropang Giga and Terrafirma back-to-back (Nov. 4 and 5), and Rain or Shine and NorthPort (Nov. 7 and 8).

The game schedule – 30 matches compressed in nine days – has since been labeled by Cone as ‘crazy week.’

“You just got to come out and get crazy,” said the Ginebra coach. “We’re OK with this. We’re ready for this one.”

