Wilson says Appmasters-Tropang Giga rivalry good for PBA 3x3

LIMITLESS App believes its brewing rivalry with TNT is good for the benefit of PBA 3x3.

Appmasters coach Willie Wilson said rivalry means competition and it so happened Limitless and TNT’s paths always crossed each other in the standalone tournament especially once the stakes gets higher.

Limitless App vs TNT rivalry

“It’s good for the sport, it’s good for the fans. Rivalries draw in the views,” said the former PBA player. “We play them pretty much every single leg, and it is mostly they’re in the semis or in the finals.”

The rivalry between the two teams is again expected to take center stage as the sixth and final leg of the second conference gets going Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang Giga obviously have an ax to grind against the Appmasters after losing in the finals of Leg 5 two weeks ago, 22-19.

It was the second time this conference Limitless had beaten TNT for a championship after likewise beating the Tropang Giga, 21-20, in Leg 3.

In all, the Appmasters had beaten the Tropang Giga in the four times they’ve met for a leg title, including two in the first conference.

But it’s getting tougher each time the two teams would play each other, especially with TNT coach Mau Belen admitting the Tropang Giga’s current lineup of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy De Leon, and reserves Chris Javier, Martin Gozum, and Mark Acuno was specifically beat to compete with the Limitless quartet of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes.

“They definitely give us the most problems,” said Wilson of the Tropang Giga.

TNT is looking to finally get over the hump against Limitless as it reactivated De Leon to team up with Vosotros, Flores, and Javier for the final leg of the season.

Limitless leads Pool A together with Meralco, Sista, NorthPort, and Barangay Ginebra, TNT is bracketed with Pioneer Pro Tibay, San Miguel, and Terrafirma 3x3 in Pool B, while Pool C will have Platinum Karaoke, Purefoods, Master Sardines, and CAVITEX.

The Appmasters kicked off their Leg 6 campaign right away as they battle the Batang Pier at 8 a.m. in the first of another 16-game schedule on the first day of pool play.

Six more pool matches are set on Day 2 prior to the knockout stage that serves as preliminary to Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup finals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco.

