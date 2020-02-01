Willy Wilson makes transition to Phoenix assistant coach after 15-year career

AFTER a 15-year PBA career, Willy Wilson has now taken the role of an assistant coach for Phoenix Pulse.

Head coach Louie Alas confirmed that Wilson is now one of the assistant coaches of the Fuel Masters, a development that officially ended his playing career in the PBA.

Alas said Wilson’s particular role is a big man skills coach as he imparts his knowledge from a career that also saw him play for La Salle in the UAAP.

Wilson retired and made the switch to coaching after playing for Alaska, San Miguel, and Barangay Ginebra. The second-round, 15th overall pick in the 2004 draft also played for Barako Bull and remained after the franchise was sold to Phoenix in 2016.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

The 39-year-old Wilson, in an interview with SPIN.ph last year, expressed his inclination to become a coach after he got some experience when he sustained an injury.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“With regards to formally coaching, that sounds good. The idea of being an assistant coach sounds great but that is something that I will have to discuss with my family and there hasn’t been an official offer to me as far as this is the plan after basketball. The topic has been brought up but there’s nothing in writing,” said Wilson.

“I would love to stay in the company in whatever form. Under what position, that’s still to be determined,” said Wilson.