As Danny I focuses on Converge bigs, Willie Miller works with guards

ACCEPTING an offer to be part of the Converge coaching staff was a no-brainer for Willie Miller as he makes his return to the PBA, in a different capacity.

Eight years removed from his last stint in the pro league as a player, the two-time MVP said the transition is easy since he has been coaching young players already for years now since his retirement.

His previous association with Converge coach Aldin Ayo and team governor Archen Cayabyab, both former teammates at Letran, also helped, Miller added.

“Tuwang-tuwa tayo at nakabalik tayo as assistant coach ngayon,” said Miller, whose last stint in the PBA was in 2015 when he played his 13th and final season in the pro league with TNT.

“Kilala natin ‘yung pinaka-core group at siyempre, ‘yung coach [ay] college teammate ko at ‘yung governor, close friend ko from Olongapo. Nung inaya ako as an assistant coach, yes kaagad tayo.

"Nandito naman tayo para makatulong sa mga bata. Nakakatuwa ‘yung mga bata natin, ‘yung mga bagong players. Makatulong tayo sa experience natin sa PBA, ipasa natin,” said Miller.

Miller said he has been coaching kids and college players in his hometown of Olongapo.

“Ngayon, medyo nasa pro na tayo. Hopefully, makatulong ‘yung mga sasabihin natin,” said the 46-year-old Miller.

Miller said his main focus with Converge is to help the guards, no different to the role of his fellow assistant coach Danny Ildefonso who teaches the team's bigs.

Area of expertise

“Kailangan, you have to put the team under control parati ‘yung mga guards. Usually, ako, sa 1, 2, 3 ako nakatingin. ‘Yun ‘yung napaglaruan kong position,” said Miller.

Miller’s debut as an assistant coach didn’t pan out the way he wanted it as Converge suffered a 103-84 beating at the hands of Blackwater on Wednesday.

Still, Miller likes the potential of the Converge guards.

“Ang dami, magagaling yan. Puro mauutak, bata, at aggressive. We just have to put them under control,” said Miller.

