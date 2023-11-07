Willie Miller joins Converge as assistant coach

WILLIE Miller is joining Converge as an assistant coach, the ballclub announced on Tuesday.

Willie Miller joins Converge as deputy coach

Miller signed the contract in the presence of team governor Archen Cayabyab, assistant team manager CK Kanapi-Daniolco and assistant coach Danny Ildefonso.

Miller won two MVPs during his playing career including in 2007 when he played for Alaska, the franchise of which is now owned by Converge.

“After his playing career, Willie has been passionate about coaching at the grassroots level. It’s really his passion,” said Converge team governor Archen Cayabyab in a statement. “So when we got to talk to him and asked if he could be part of our staff, he did not hesitate to say yes to us.”

Cayabyab is also glad that he has crossed paths once again with Miller, who also reunites with head coach Aldin Ayo.

“Me and Willie grew up together in Olongapo. Then, we went to Manila together after high school. That is where we met Coach Aldin at Letran. We did not expect that even in the PBA, we would still be together,” said Cayabyab.

The FiberXers will be looking at Miller to develop their current crop of young players that will see action in the coming PBA season.

“We're thrilled to have Willie Miller join our coaching staff at Converge FiberXers. His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents. With Coach Willie's guidance, our guards are poised for remarkable growth and development,” said FiberXers team manager Jacob Lao.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph