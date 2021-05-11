PBA awaiting Thirdy Ravena letter before relaxing 'draft dodger' rule

THERE'S probably no question that whenever Thirdy Ravena decides to declare for the PBA Rookie Draft, the second-generation star will definitely be in the running to be the top pick of his class.

That proposition, however, will have to be shelved for at least the next two years with the 6-foot-3 swingman signing a multi-year contract extension to remain with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Officials from the Japanese ballclub confirmed that Ravena is under contract for at least the next two seasons, meaning that he will remain in the B.League until the 2022-23 season.

With that in mind, the deal also puts Ravena in a precarious position as he is in danger of being affected by the PBA rule on "draft dodgers."

Under the said league rule, a ban can be meted on eligible rookie prospects who skip the draft for two years upon their last playing year in college.

Ravena certainly falls under this category, having suited up for his final year with the Ateneo Blue Eagles back in 2019.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, though, shared that he's still waiting for Ravena's letter to the board of governors to avoid potential complications on his draft status.

"Hinihintay ko pa yung letter niya kasi baka talaga maka-apekto yun pag gusto na niyang magpa-draft," he said.

Still, Marcial said that the league acknowledges the level of talent Ravena possesses and has no question that better communication from both parties will thresh out any possible problems that may arise in the future.

"Hindi naman natin sinasara yung pintuan natin sa mga player na gustong maglaro sa liga, hindi lang para kay Thirdy kundi para sa iba pang magagaling na player," he said.

