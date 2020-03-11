PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the Board of Governors discussed holding games behind closed doors in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that still presented problems with hundreds involved in matchday operations.

Marcial said that the league stakeholders were unanimous in deciding to temporarily suspend operations during the special board meeting on Tuesday night at Bonifacio Global City.

"Nakita nila, ng Board of Governors, kung ano ikabubuti ng lahat, yung safety at yung health ng mga tao, hindi lang ng players, fans pati ng referees, lahat na yun. Nakita nilang mas makakabuti na suspend muna natin yung games, cancel natin yung games para rin sa lahat," he said on Wednesday in an emergency press conference at the PBA Office in Libis.

"Inisip din yung closed door, pero sa closed door siguro mga 300 to 400 na tao pa rin ang gagalaw doon. TV, officials, players, wala pa nga ang media doon," he said. "Tiningnan lahat ng anggulo kaya napagpasyahan ng Board na suspended or cancel muna mga games. Tingnan natin kung papaano sa dadating na araw ang sitwasyon ng COVID-19."

As of now, there's no definite timeframe on how long the abandonment of games will be, although Marcial said that the PBA is closely monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis.

"Ide-determine rin namin. With the help of DOH, makikita rin naman natin eh. Kaya rin naisipan ng Governors yun kasi nagsimula sa three, five, biglang sumirit ng 33 yung confirmed cases. Kaya naisipan din nila na para rin sa ating lahat yun," he said.