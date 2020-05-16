Willie Marcial on Kai Sotto: 'Baka nga hindi na makapag-PBA yun'

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial doesn’t mind if Kai Sotto never ends up playing in Asia’s first-ever play-for-pay league.

The country’s long-cherished NBA dream is the priority.

“Natutuwa ako kay Kai (at) papasok siya sa G League. Malaking bagay yun,” said Marcial. “Baka puwede (siyang) mag-NBA at malamang maging NBA player (yun).”

The 18-year-old Sotto shunned offers made by top US colleges to sign up with the G League in a move that could bring him closer to becoming the first Philippine-born player to suit up in the NBA.

If and when the lanky, 7-foot-2 center out of Ateneo made it to basketball’s biggest stage, Marcial said he’ll definitely be very proud about it even if it meant not pursuing a playing career in the PBA.

“Baka nga hindi na makapag-PBA yun, e. Baka dire-diretso na sa NBA yun,” the PBA commissioner told Noli Eala, his former mentor, in Saturday’s edition of Power & Play over Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM.

Marcial said it’s no problem if and when that happens, even to the extent of not having seen the tallest and perhaps the most talented Filipino player take his act to the second oldest pro league in the world.

“Lalo at meron siyang direksyon, walang problema yun,” added Marcial.