Willie Marcial on Abueva: 'Malaki ang pinagbago ni Calvin'

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has taken notice of the charity works Calvin Abueva has done of late especially when he distributed packed foods in the San Juan area at this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Marcial is the first to acknowledge the big character change in the man they called ‘The Beast.’

“Si Calvin nakita kong namimigay sa mga drivers,” said the PBA chief in a radio interview on Saturday. “Nakita ninyo naman malaki ang pinagbago ni Calvin.”

Just this week, Abueva and wife Sam posted on Instagram account showing them preparing recipes in cooking the local dish ‘pinakbet’ which they later packed and gave away to displaced tricycle and jeepney drivers, who are among the ones badly affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Aside from food, the Abuevas and staff of their restaurant business handed out kilos of rice and coffee.

PHOTO: Courtesy of the Abueva family

It turned out everything that the suspended Phoenix star forward has been doing isn’t lost on the PBA chief.

“Hindi lang naman yan ang ginagawa ni Calvin, marami pang iba,” added Marcial. “Nakita natin siya tumulong sa Pampanga, yung sa Taal (eruption) nagluto siya. Nakikta namin lahat ang ginagawa ni Calvin.

Again Marcial said he’s still facilitating for Abueva to accomplish a certain task before his suspension case will be reconsidered.

As to what the chore is, the PBA commissioner remains tight-lipped.

May pinapagawa lang tayo. Ongoing na. hindi ko lang masabi kasi confidential,” he said. “Pag naayos na yung pinagagawa natin, tsaka natin siya i-evaluate.”