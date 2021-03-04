Willie Marcial named Mr. Executive by PBA Press Corps for successful bubble staging

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has been named as the Mr. Executive for Sunday’s PBA Press Corps awards set on Sunday at the TV5 Media Center.

Marcial will be cited with the award for making the 2020 season possible amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the successful staging of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Marcial was at the forefront of the league bubble in which more than 500 delegates took part. The PBA commissioner was inside the bubble held over a period of two months under a compressed schedule.

The PBA commissioner will be one of the major awardees in the hour-long event presented by Cignal TV and aired over PBA Rush the following day.

The Outstanding Coach of the Bubble will soon be unveiled to complete the list of awardees.

Aside from Marcial, all 12 teams led by champion Barangay Ginebra will also be recognized with the President’s Award for their participation in the bubble.

The PBA staff will also be given with a special citation for their contribution in the bubble.

Other winners include Justin Chua (Top Bubble D-Fender), and the quintet of Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, and Chua (All Bubble D-Fenders).

PHOTO: PBA Images

Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido were included in the All-Rookie Team, as CJ Perez and RJ Jazul will be receiving the Scoring Champion and Mr. Quality Minutes plum respectively.

Game 5 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco was adjudged as the Game of the Bubble by the scribes covering the beat.

Awardees of 2019 led by Executive of the Year Ricky Vargas will also share the limelight in the program hosted by Rizza Diaz and Carlo Pamintuan.

PBA great and Bulakan, Bulacan mayor Vergel Meneses was adjudged with the President’s Award in 2019.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria will formally receive the 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy, as Sean Anthony of NorthPort will be honored with the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

