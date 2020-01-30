Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Willie Marcial gets three-year extension as PBA commissioner

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MILAN - Willie Marcial has been re-appointed as PBA Commissioner for three more years on Thursday.

    The league board of governors unanimously gave the extension of terms to Marcial during its annual planning session at the Star Hotels here.

    Marcial still has one year left from the original three-year contract he signed in 2018, but was given a new vote of confidence for what Board chairman Ricky Vargas said was a job well done.

    "We're open and very transparent about his performance," said Vargas of Marcial.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

