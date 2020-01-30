Willie Marcial gets three-year extension as PBA commissioner

MILAN - Willie Marcial has been re-appointed as PBA Commissioner for three more years on Thursday.

The league board of governors unanimously gave the extension of terms to Marcial during its annual planning session at the Star Hotels here.

Marcial still has one year left from the original three-year contract he signed in 2018, but was given a new vote of confidence for what Board chairman Ricky Vargas said was a job well done.

"We're open and very transparent about his performance," said Vargas of Marcial.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓