Marcial asks board at least two months to decide on Season 46 outlook

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial asked the league board to give him until either February or March to decide the overall outlook for Season 46.

The 2021 calendar is booked for an April 9 opener in time for the league’s 46th anniversary, but has no official structure yet on whether one, two, or three conferences are going to be held.

Marcial said everything will depend on how the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country will be three or four months from now.

“Sabi ko nga sa board bigyan nila ako hanggang February or March kung paano (patatakbuhin). Tingnan pa natin kung ano ang mangyayari,” said the commissioner following Thursday’s virtual board meeting, the last for the year.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial recalled persuading the board in the same manner when he asked the body to give him until last August before deciding whether to cancel outright the 2020 season.

Given the leeway, the commissioner considered the health situation and decided to hold at least the Philippine Cup under a bubble format.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The lone conference is now down to its final two weeks before its completion.

“Hindi pa natin alam kung two or three conferences, pero sukat naman natin ito,” he said.

Marcial also added he will see if a bubble tournament is still feasible by then, and if ever, what kind of bubble the league will adopt.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.