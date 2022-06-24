Having hand in rally vs ROS proves Mikey's desire to return to TNT

ANTIPOLO – Mikey Williams expects to get better once he gets reacquainted with TNT after playing his first game with the franchise this season five days upon arriving in the country from the US.

Mikey Williams on first game back

“I think I’m in a pretty much decent shape with jetlag out of my system. Maybe one or two more days and I’ll be back in my old form,” said the sophomore guard following the Tropang Giga’s 89-85 win against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in overtime on Thursday night at the Ynares Center.

“I got to get better, I’ve got to get back on the gym, watch films. I’ve got to get better. I have a lot of things to improve on.”

Williams returned from the US last Sunday, began attending the Tropang Giga practices, and then had to be inserted in the team’s starting unit against Rain or Shine at the last minute.

And yet despite not totally 100 percent in game shape, Williams had decent numbers in his first game back, notching 15 points, three rebounds, and six assists in TNT’s first back-to-back wins for the season.

Williams went 5-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-12 from three-point range, although the last one was a clutch shot as it knotted the score at 83-83 with 3:16 to play in the extra period.

Coach Chot Reyes said it was obvious Williams still doesn’t have his legs back.

“We knew Mikey wouldn’t be in game shape yet,” said Reyes, who explained Williams wasn’t supposed to be part of the starting unit, but shooting guard Roger Pogoy got sick during practice and isn’t entitled to start out the game against Rain or Shine.

“That’s a team rule that we have. If you don’t practice the day before, you can’t start. So we have to start Mikey in Roger’s place. We didn’t really plan to start him, but we have no choice.”

But Williams still proved to be up to the task as he teamed up with Jason Castro and Poy Erram in willing the Tropang Giga back from as many as a 16-point deficit and a 78-68 count with 2:48 left in regulation.

This is the reason, according to the 30-year-old guard, why he came back, help TNT win more games and hopefully, take another championship

“I really came back to display my basketball ability,” he said. “I felt like we have the same common goal right now and that is to win another championship.”

Williams is still doing his contract renegotiations with the telecommunication franchise, but added he thinks everything is near the finish line.

Yet, the focus remains on playing basketball, according to him.

“Let everything else take care of itself. I just try to stay focused and focus on the task at hand,” said Williams.

