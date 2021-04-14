Mikey Williams, TnT management yet to agree on rookie deal

IS TnT facing another contract issue?

SPIN.ph learned from PBA sources the Tropang Giga have yet to reach a deal with top rookie pick Mikey Williams, exactly a month after the 2020 draft.

Williams, the only rookie player in this year’s batch to have played in the NBA G League (Sioux Falls Skyforce and Canton Charge), was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

The 6-foot-2 Fil-Am guard was acquired by TnT through a draft pick it got from sister team NLEX through a three-team trade that also involved Blackwater.

“Hindi pa magkasundo, but they’re close to meeting halfway,” said one source privy to the talks between the two parties.

A message sent by SPIN.ph to TnT team manager Gabby Cui has yet to get a response.

A max contract for a first-round rookie pick in the PBA draft is worth P200,000 per month, or P2.4 million a year, under the league's salary cap rules.

The contract talks between Williams and the Tropang Giga comes in the heels of a similar standoff in the negotiating table involving Ray Parks and TnT management.

The 28-year-old Parks decided to take a break from basketball in an Instagram post he made last month to take care of his ailing mother in Los Angeles.

While TnT management respects his decision, it also disclosed the move may have something to do with disagreements over Parks’ contract renewal.

While the incoming third-year guard bargained for a higher deal, Parks said it wasn't close to the rumored amount, according to a person who managed to talk to the son of the legendary PBA import Bobby Parks.

Among the first-round picks, those who already signed a contract with their respective teams were top overall pick Joshua Munzon and James Laput of Terrafirma, Santi Santillan of Rain or Shine, Alaska’s Ben Adamos, and Meralco’s Alvin Pasaol.