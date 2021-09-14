Mikey Williams insists no changing of the guard at TnT

MIKEY Williams downplayed perceptions the changing of the guards now dawns on TnT Tropang Giga.

The explosive 6-foot-2 rookie said back-to-back wins over NLEX and defending champion Barangay Ginebra are a collective effort despite averaging a sizzling 31.5 points for the Tropang Giga in the two outings.

Williams poured in a career-high 36 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep in a 100-85 rout of the Road Warriors in a game, which ironically, saw resident TnT star Jayson Castro go scoreless in a game for the first time in his pro career.

The obvious gap in scoring had many saying that Castro may well be ready to pass the leadership baton to the 28-year-old rookie.

But not so fast, according to the No. 4 overall pick in the last rookie draft.

“I wouldn’t say that (changing of the guard),” said Williams.

“That (NLEX game) was just a good day for me. It’s just one game,” he added. “There are more games to come. At the end of the day, it’s all about the team. It’s not who is starting, or whose guard is coming in.”

In the Tropang Giga’s game against the Kings, Williams proved how lethal the team can be if he and Castro both clicked.

Williams had 10 of his game-high 27 points in the opening quarter before Castro took over in the second period when he scored 10 of his 14 points as TnT took control for a 45-32 lead at the half.

The Tropang Giga went on to win by 21 points (88-67) against the same team that beat them in the finals of the same conference last year at the Clark bubble.

The victory raised TnT’s record to 8-1, its lone loss coming at the hands of San Miguel, 83-67.

Williams credited everything to team effort.

“At the end of the day, it’s TnT basketball. That’s all we’ve got,” he said.

