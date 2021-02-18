Can Abueva, Pingris still rekindle Gilas partnership at Magnolia?

‘TEAM Kurimao’ suddenly sprang back to life – partially.

Following Magnolia’s acquisition of Calvin Abueva, a reunion with former Gilas frontcourt partner Marc Pingris is in the offing, if and when the 39-year-old veteran forward decides to return for another tour of duty with the Hotshots.

Pingris has yet to sign a new deal with the team as he continues to recuperate from a nagging injury and doesn’t rule out possibility of retirement if he wouldn’t be healthy enough to play for the season.

Last year, the pride of Pozorrubio, Pangasinan opted not to suit up for the Hotshots in the Philippine Cup bubble due to the injury.

But should ‘Pinoy Sakuragi’ be back, it will definitely be a get-together with the ‘Beast’ with who he teamed up with for Gilas Pilipinas in a frontcourt partnership the coaching staff of then mentor Tab Baldwin referred to as ‘Team Kurimao.’

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sabi ni coach (Baldwin) kailangan mag-combine yung energy namin, yung hustle naming sa rebound, sa depensa,” said Pingris in a SPIN.ph interview during the 2015 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship in Changsha, China, which serves as the qualifier for the 2016 Olympics.

“Every time nag-uusap kami ni Calvin lalo na kapag down yung team sasabihin namin, ‘Tol kailangan ng energy, kailangan ng extra rebound.’ So ginagawa namin kung ano yung trabaho namin dito.”

Abueva, who’s have had his own physical battle with Pingris in the PBA, said both of them are playing for a common goal.

“Kung ano ang meron siya, meron din ako at kailangan dalhin namin dito,” said the Angeles City native. “Maganda naman yung tandem namin kaya gumaganda rin yung laro naming lahat.”

[See Mortal PBA enemies Abueva, Pingris turn into dynamic duo for Gilas]

Pingris and Abueva bonded well together during the two-week meet that they would wear the same style of sneakers every game.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siya ang gumaya sa akin. Hindi ako ang gumaya sa kanya,” said Pingris.

The toughness and energy the two brought typified Gilas’ frontcourt which was composed of naturalized player Andray Blatche, Ranidel de Ocampo, and veterans Asi Taulava and Sonny Thoss.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The national team however, lost to host China in the finals, 78-67, and was relegated in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for a shot at an Olympic berth in the Rio De Janeiro Games.

“It’s an honor na makalaro ko siya at makasama dito,” said Pingris of Abueva back then.

Now a reunion is on the cards for both Pingris and Abueva.