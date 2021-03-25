COLUMN: Will Drummond land in LA and Lowry in Miami at trade deadline?

CHICAGO - Playing on the last year of the rookie scale contract he signed in July 2017, Lauri PHOTO: AP

is quite a bargain at $6.7 million.

The 7-foot 240-pound stretch forward from Finland by way of the University of Arizona is averaging 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a game while hitting 39 percent from 3.

Continue reading below ↓

Normally, teams keep this kind of valuable, productive asset long term.

So why did the Bulls allow the deadline to sign him to a contract extension lapse last December?

According to NBC Sports Chicago, the two sides were $4 million per year apart in their negotiations. Forbes reported that the qualifying offer for Markkanen was "just over tendered to $9 million with a cap hold of $20 million.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As NBA trade arrives tomorrow, multiple reports have surfaced that the Bulls are "listening" to offers from teams interested in snagging the 23-year old Finn.

However, this does not mean the Bulls no longer desire Markkanen. Just as a player's asking price isn't always met, listening is not tantamount to agreeing.

What the Bulls hierarchy are doing here is exercising "due diligence." It would be malpractice to do otherwise.

Continue reading below ↓

They are exploring what assets they can acquire while trying to determine their player's market value. And because Markkanen is a restricted free agent, the Bulls still have a greater chance of keeping him, at the right price range.

By most accounts, Markkanen is an outstanding locker room presence and easy to coach. But it's his durability that is probably causing the Bulls some trepidation.

In his first three NBA seasons as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft, Markannen has missed 76 of 246 regular season games. This season he didn't suit up for 20 of the Bulls 43 games thus far.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

While the Bulls' payroll for the 2021-22 season is projected at only $69.6 million, it doesn't give them the luxury of free spending. They must make sure they get the most bang for every dollar spent.

And one way of achieving that is maximizing a player's availability.

WHO TO WATCH. Other names keep an eye in tomorrow's frenzy including the following.

Victor Oladipo. The Rockets are determined to move him.

Kyle Lowry has played nine of his 15th seasons in Toronto where he is still getting it done this season by averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per.

But he could end up in Miami by Friday as the Heat are in active pursuit to upgrade the point guard position being currently manned by the 34-year old Goran Dragic who has been limited by injuries this season.

Andre Drummond. The Lakers covet him long before LeBron and Anthony Davis got injured. WIs he willing to go there now with so much uncertainty in the air?