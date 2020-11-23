Why Topex doesn't mind Calvin Abueva committing plenty of turnovers

IF there’s something to nitpick about Calvin Abueva’s game in the PBA bubble, it’s the turnovers.

Abueva on Sunday had an all-around performance in Phoenix Super LPG’s 92-89 win over TNT in Game Three of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals where he had 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Lost in that impressive play was Abueva’s five turnovers which is beyond the three he averaged during the elimination round, third in the league in that category.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson is aware about the rate Abueva is turning the ball over, but he is letting his player do his thing.

“Calvin is somebody that you have to take the good and the bad,” said Robinson. “If you are going to include the stats of turnovers, he is going to commit a lot of turnovers. But that’s Calvin. You cannot fix Calvin as far as that aspect is concerned. You just have to remind him.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Robinson said that if there’s something positive about the turnovers is that he is giving his all in order to help Phoenix win games.

Robinson added he trusts Abueva in making the correct decision even though it may lead to turnovers.

“He is really in it to really give his best at kasama na doon ‘yung him making mistakes. You just have to encourage him because you know he is a winner. He is going to find ways to win. He’s proven that time and time again.”

Robinson is also looking at the bright side that the turnovers will make Abueva improve his game even better as Phoenix eyes to win a championship in Abueva’s first conference since his return from suspension.

“We just trust him. ‘Yung mga turnovers niya, bonus na lang niya ‘yun just to keep him grounded. That’s how we look at it. We are going to trust him. He knows that he is going to be there for us,” said Robinson.

