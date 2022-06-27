Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 27
    PBA

    Why Tim Cone veered away from the triangle offense

    by Snow Badua
    1 Hour ago
    Tim Cone triangle offense.
    Tim Cone has employed the triangle offense with great success during his time at Alaska and Purefoods.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IF you've been closely watching Barangay Ginebra games in recent years, you may probably be wondering: where is the triangle offense?

    The basketball offensive system developed by the late Tex Winter was used with great success by Tim Cone at Alaska from 1989 to 2011, and the next five years at Magnolia, where he won an unprecedented 18 PBA championships incuding two grand slams.

    Tim Cone Alaska

    Continue reading below ↓

    But in a short chat with SPIN.ph, Cone admitted that he has not been running the triangle since 2016, a year after his surprise move to Ginebra from Magnolia.

    Why?

    “The modern game has been so fast and so up tempo it was so hard to play the slower tempo of the triangle,” said Cone, adding the switch did not happen overnight.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    “Five years ago, we scrapped it (triangle offense) and started going for continuity. I still use a little bit of triangle principles, things I’ve learned from the triangle and we try to implement that in our continuity, kinda blend it in, so we developed our kind of little own offense,” he added.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Six championships with Barangay Ginebra prove the success of the new system, whose bits and pieces are dictated his players on the floor and their opponent’s game plan.

      “We adjust a lot, we do different things, we’re a little bit more open to a lot of things rather than just stay with the triangle that's just a complete system, but we didn’t go too far from it,” he added.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “Now we have this tendency to adjust to our opponent and that kinda gave me a wider game plan,” he said.

      Cone bared that one of the reasons why he ditched the triangle offense was the quality of talent that he had at Ginebra. The shift became even more imperative upon the arrival of Justin Brownlee, his famed Governors’ Cup import since 2016.

      That clinched it.

      “We got Justin Brownlee and we kinda do some special things for Justin, and of course, we have Greg (Slaughter) & Japeth (Aguilar),” he said.

      His longtime consultant Kirk Collier also had a hand in developing the new offense, Cone said.

      “He has some really good ideas on the continuity of offense. Now, we have a tendency to change according to our opponent and that kinda gave me what I want to play. We talk about it as continuity,” he said.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        The new offensive system has brought Cone consisderable success, but the most successful coach in PBA history broke into a hearty laugh when asked what the new system is called.

        Continue reading below ↓

        “I don’t know,” he chuckled.

        “We call it as ‘run-out continuity’, we blended it in. We started doing it because we wanted to up-tempo the game a little bit more, we started calling it run-outs, from the run-outs we started going into continuity. So apparently, we came in to what we call Run-out Continuity” he said.

        “But it is not a system like the triangle by any means," he added. "But it is something that we kinda do the basic of what we do… then we build on top of that."

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        PBA Updates
        topicWillie MarcialtopicCalvin AbuevatopicScottie ThompsontopicPido JarenciotopicJune Mar FajardotopicJio Jalalon
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        Tim Cone has employed the triangle offense with great success during his time at Alaska and Purefoods.
        PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again