Why Santi Santillan's PBA dream fulfillment was two years in the making

IT'S a path two years in the making for Santi Santillan.

And when Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina called his name out on Sunday, the Cebuano forward could only heave a huge sigh of relief.

"Ito na yung pangarap ko. Dalawang taon ako naghintay para makarating ako dito. Hindi ko na ito papakawalan," the fifth overall pick in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft told Spin.ph.

Santillan wouldn't have any problem if any other team had picked him, but he said that there was really something special about the Elasto Painters.

And he chalks it up to one workout he had last year even before the pandemic hit, noting how he liked the Rain or Shine atmosphere.

"Last year, nagpunta ako sa practice nila at nakausap ko silang lahat. Masaya silang kasama sila coach Chris (Gavina) at coach Jireh (Ibanes). Syempre, si Prince (Rivero) na dating teammate ko, nandoon din kaya masaya talaga," he said.

Now, Santillan will get a chance to work with those individuals as he starts his PBA career.

"Excited akong makasama sila," the 6-foot-4 forward said, vowing to not only double but triple his efforts on the court as he proves that he really is the most hardworking prospect in this year's class.

"Undersized man ako, gagawa at gagawa ako ng paraan para maka-puntos at maka-rebound. Kung gaano ako ka-ready noon, mas ready ako ngayon. Kahit saang team, kahit sinong kalaban, ibibigay ko lagi yung best ko mula practice."

