A grateful Ron Dennison seeks out coach Topex after game. Here's why

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Sophomore guard Ron Dennison was quick to seek out Topex Robinson after Phoenix’s 100-95 win against Blackwater on Monday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

No big deal really, just token words of appreciation for the opportunity Robinson and the entire Phoenix franchise gave him to be able to play in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“He came from us, yun (Phoenix) ang first team niya. Nagkaroon siya ng separation kasi rookie siya, first time niyang ma-trade,” Robinson said when asked what his endgame conversation with Denison was all about at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The 26-year-old Dennison was picked by then Phoenix coach Louie Alas in the second round of the 2018 draft and played his rookie season with the Fuel Masters.

He was later traded to Blackwater during the offseason for stocky guard Brian Heruela.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Robinson said the deal was for the good of Dennison, who was reunited with former Far Eastern University mentor Nash Racela at Blackwater.

“What we reminded of him was he’s going to be under a coach na tatay niya nung college,” said Robinson. “So now, he’s flourishing on that team."

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Trading Dennison wasn't personal, Robinson added.

“We wish him the best. We love him (Dennison). It just so happened na you get traded which is part of the journey. So we’re just happy na he’s getting the minutes,” said the Phoenix head coach.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Alam na rin niya (Dennison) yung role niya because he’s been a stopper, kaya nga siya nasa loob because of his defense. And coach Nash has been doing a great job of making use of Ron.”

Dennison was held scoreless though in his first game against his former team, but had three rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 24 minutes of play.