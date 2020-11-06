All the Wright decisions as Topex puts ball in his star's hands

MATTHEW Wright has, for the most part of the PBA bubble, been the leading scorer of the Philippine Cup for Phoenix Super LPG.

That distinction has since been taken over by CJ Perez following Wright's 10-point effort in Thursday’s match against San Miguel, but the Phoenix top gun's 24.78-point average this season is still one of the best in his PBA career.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said the main reason for the increase in his scoring output is simple – the offense now revolves around Wright more than ever.

“I think it’s really more of everybody being clear about their roles,” said Robinson. “I told them the first day of practice that Matthew Wright will touch and shoot a lot of shots.”

Wright was already the leading local scorer of the Fuel Masters last season with an 18.9 clip in 37 games, including an 18.73 average in the 2019 Philippine Cup.

After the second week of the PBA bubble, Wright is averaging 25.71 points per outing.

Although Wright has been given the green light to take more shots, Robinson said part of his role is to be a facilitator as well for the team.

Wright has also been thriving in that role. He had 10 assists on Thursday to raise his assists average to 5.89 - more than the 4.4 above his average last season.

Robinson said Wright has fully embraced that aspect of the game.

“He needs to hold that basketball because having five or even eight assists is no joke especially for a guy who all his career has been shooting shots," he said. "For him to embrace that for the team and to know na si Matthew, he is going to touch the ball not just to shoot for himself para lang sa kanya but to create opportunities for others.”

Robinson said Wright has been making all the right decisions thus far.

“Everybody is clear that all of our plays will circle around Matthew Wright and that doesn’t mean Matthew will shoot the shot and we know that Matthew will create shots for a better shot,” said Robinson.

Against San Miguel, Wright himself urged his teammates to be ready for the pass because he did not expect to get a lot of the open shots that he was used to getting.

“Matthew knows that hindi siya hahayaang maka-score ng whoever is guarding him with San Miguel. That’s a rule for them not to let Matthew score, and Matthew knows about it," the Phoenix coach said.

"Even in our pregame, he kept on reminding everyone that 'I’m not going to get those open shots.' Ang reward na lang sa kanya sabi niya is just give me a lot of assists. And that’s exactly what happened in the game,” said Robinson.

Robinson is confident that Wright can carry the team on his back this conference.

“He just evolved into a different player right now. He is not about scoring. He is even taking pride in defending guys," Robinson said. "The sky is the limit for Matt with his growth right now. I’m sure he is going to carry us a long way."