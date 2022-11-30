Why Meralco is out of the quarterfinal race after loss to NLEX

MERALCO has been ousted from quarterfinal contention in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup following its defeat to NLEX on Wednesday.

The Bolts squandered an 18-point lead and lost to the Road Warriors, 92-81, to bow out of the playoff race with a 4-7 win-loss card and still one game to play.

This despite a chance to end up in a tie for eighth place at the end of the eliminations, which will occur with a loss by Rain or Shine to Magnolia on Friday. The Elasto Painters are currently holding the eighth spot with a 5-6 record, followed by the Road Warriors with a 5-7 mark.

So why is Meralco already out of the running for the quarterfinals?

In the event of a three-way tie for the No. 8 spot, PBA rules state that the top two teams with the superior quotient will play a knockout game for that final ticket to the quarterfinals, with the team with the inferior quotient to be eliminated.

In such a scenario, NLEX and Rain or Shine will play in that do-or-die game with the Road Warriors and the Elasto Painters having a 1.10 and 1.06 quotient. Meralco has the inferior quotient with a 0.86.

Rain or Shine though can avoid a knockout game for the eighth spot with a win over Magnolia on Friday. That’s easier said than done, however, as Magnolia also needs a win to secure the final twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals.