Why Fajardo was in uniform but didn't play in SMB vs Magnolia

JUNE Mar Fajardo is looking to play in San Miguel's next game in the PBA Commissioner's Cup pending clearance from doctors.

The six-time.MVP finally showed up in uniform on Wednesday, but was not fielded in by coach Leo Austria in an 85-80 loss to Magnolia on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Siguro next game or the next game pa. Hihingi lang kami ng clearance sa doctor na payagan na akong maglaro," said Fajardo.

That could come either against Phoenix on Saturday or Terrafirma on the 23rd.

Fajardo missed the Beermen's last six games after undergoing surgery on his throat following an inadvertent elbow from Rain or Shine import Steve Taylor Jr.

He was out of action for one month, but he has already rejoined the Beermen in practice and participated in five-a-side, full-contact scrimmages.

"Sana nga magtuluy-tuloy na," said Fajardo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He added a metal has been put in his throat following the surgery, which initially has caused him discomfort.

"Dami ko ng metal sa katawan," Fajardo admitted with a wink. "Nakakapanibago nung una pero ngayon nasanay na. Bawal pa sa akin yung mga spicy pero nakakain ko na lahat."

Fajardo said he's eager to return to action in a bid to help the Beermen's sagging title retention bid.

Watch Now

San Miguel fell to a 3-5 record as it suffered a second straight loss, fading to 10th in the standings and well outside the quarterfinal picture,

"Pagbalik ko gusto ko makatulong sa team," said Fajardo.