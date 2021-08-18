Why Victolero is not too concerned about losing steam amid stoppage

WHILE it is closely monitoring the condition of its players, Magnolia Pambansang Manok isn’t too concerned about losing momentum following the temporary suspension of games in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Hotshots began the Philippine Cup on a high after zooming to a 4-0 win-loss start to place first before the league postponed the games due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) being placed in Metro Manila from August 6 to 20.

Head coach Chito Victolero said the team has been monitoring the fitness of the players in preparation for the resumption of the season that could come in the coming weeks, possibly in Pampanga.

“Dere-derecho naman ‘yung aming online workouts,” said Victolero on Wednesday. “Monday to Saturday, nagwo-workout kami sa morning and some of my players, nageextra workout din sa afternoon. Dere-derecho naman pero different pa rin ‘yung court practice. Malaking pagkakaiba ‘yun.”

“At least, hindi rin kami masyado mahirapan na zero ‘yung kundisyon namin,” said Victolero.

The first four games of the season saw the Hotshots ranking third in scoring with 89.5 and fourth in points given up with 79.3. Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, and Paul Lee have also been carrying the offensive load with an average of at least 16 per match.

The Magnolia coach said he, too, is wary that the team might lose its momentum during the break, but pointed out that all teams also have the same disadvantage when the season resumes.

“Pare-pareho naman kami. Wala namang may advantage. Lahat naman makakapag-court practice. Of course, we will just try to work hard again. Pagbalik, let’s work hard and get that momentum again. Everybody naman, may goal din ‘yan na makakuha ng W,” said Victolero.

Who has the edge when games return?

Victolero also sees that the most prepared team having the edge for the resumption of the season.

“Ang nababalitaan ko, one week ang ibibigay sa mga teams to practice. Medyo maghahabol talaga. Hindi lang kami. Positive pa rin team. Doon naman kami nagsimula. Binabantayan talaga namin ng coaching staff ‘yung kundisyon ng players.”

“’Yung timing, in a few days naman, makukuha din naman ‘yan. Hindi naman ganun katagal nahinto eh. Kung matutuloy plano ng PBA, at least nagpahinga lang ng more than three weeks. Hindi naman ganun kalaki ang hahabulin ng teams,” said Victolero.

Victolero said Magnolia management led by team manager Alvin Patrimonio is finalizing the accommodation arrangements in preparation for the semi-bubble set-up in Pampanga.

