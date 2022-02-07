COLUMN: Why Bolick has yet to sign with NorthPort or any overseas team

CHICAGO - "Pag may update, sir, you'll be the first to know. Tawagan agad kita."

That's what PBA star guard Robert Bolick Jr told me over the phone last month when his contract was about to expire and I asked him if he was joining the long line of the PBA's cream of the crop heading over to the Japan B.League.

Thank God I didn't hold my breath. This thing has marinated for quite some time now.

So, what's the hold up?

Apparently, Bolick's imminent overseas flight had just hit a fork in the road.

"I can confirm na may offer siya sa Taiwan," Bolick's camp told me this afternoon.

"Mayroon din sa Korea, sir," Bolick added.

And then the B.League, where a Japan-based agent confirmed to SPIN.ph that Bolick's contract offer, which will be officially tendered to him sometime in June or July, has a starting salary of "at least $20,000 a month."

But wait, what about NorthPort, Bolick's mother team in the PBA?

They're in play, too, but low on Bolicks' interest meter.

The Batang Pier, through manager Bonnie Tan, have offered Bolick the max salary of P420,000 a month. Naturally, the team wants to lock him up for two to three years.

NOT GONNA HAPPEN.

Unless NorthPort ups its offer to at least P1 million a month, which is disallowed under the PBA's own salary cap memo, the only realistic relationship they can hope for with Bolick is short-term, a quickie.

Unless the team is willing to break the bank and break the league's salary-cap rules, there's no way Bolick is signing a deal that extends beyond this Governor's Cup where NorthPort is 0-4 and on the expressway to early elimination.

Only 26 years old, just approaching his prime athletic years, Bolick's value is sky-high right now.

Chiseled like Adonis, with a six-pack to die for, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound serial scorer has a sweet, sugary touch that has recently extended beyond the NBA's 3-point line.

Averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 dimes and 9.2 rebounds per, Bolick is a lockdown defender, a prolific passer, and a smart rebounder.

Scouts have a term for that: A triple-double threat.

The only thing missing right now is a team he can call home.

SUERTE SI REY. After a weekend of haggling, Blackwater balked at giving him P300,000 a month on the second year of his two-year deal, Rey Suerte finally, officially signed with the Bossing this morning.

"Naka pirma na, sir," he texted me the good news shortly after signing his name on the dotted line.

Like other talented players with tremendous upside, Suerte almost didn't make it to the PBA.

"May kumausap sa kanya sa Japan B.League. Pero walang official contract offer," a close confidant of the player revealed.

"I'm flattered na interasado sa akin ang B.League but I'm looking forward to playing with Blackwater in the PBA," Suerte said.

After two years, though, when his star begins to shine, I think Japan's exceedingly higher salary will eventually lure Rey to the Land of the Rising Sun.

But for now, the Bossing are ecstatic.

"Rey gives us an additional weapon in the backcourt. He also came right at Chinese New Year so it may signify the start of our lucky year, pun intended," said the always playful Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Maybe Ariel is right. It's about time the Bossing reap some good fortune.

