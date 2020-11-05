Good things happen to Meralco when Baser Amer's offense is clicking

BASER Amer clicking on offense is always a welcome sight for the Meralco Bolts, especially in the PBA bubble.

On Thursday, Amer scored 14 points including three three-pointers as the Bolts beat Rain or Shine, 85-78, for their second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup. He scored just four points in the previous win over Blackwater.

Meralco coach Norman Black noted the importance of Amer’s offense clicking for the Bolts.

“We are a much better team when Baser scores,” said Black of his ward, who is now averaging 9.88 points per outing inside the Smart Giga Clark City bubble.

Black said Amer’s scoring opens up other opportunities for his teammates.

Amer was key in Meralco’s third-quarter breakaway that saw the Bolts outscore the Elastopainters, 28-7, on their way to the biggest lead of the game at 74-51.

“Baser is not one of the most potent defensive point guards in the league. Most of the other teams target him on defense," Black said. "But when he is scoring, it makes things a lot easier for us since a lot of shots come from the perimeter and we can open up the defense of the other team because of his shooting."

Black said the Bolts need Amer's consistent shooting if they hope to go deep in the Philippine Cup playoffs.

“We want him to be on every night. That’s why he is in the starting five. That’s why he is in the beginning of the game. We just hope that every night, he can shoot like he did tonight,” said Black.